Triple H’s Nutritionist Offered Up A Confusing Take On WWE’s Drug Policy

10.19.17 1 hour ago

For years, Dave Palumbo has enjoyed a healthy working relationship with Paul “Triple H” Levesque as his nutritionist. In the past, he’s also been convicted for selling fake Human Growth Hormone and even has a side effect of the substance named after him: Palumboism.

The man knows his way around illegal substances, and while he’s made it clear multiple times that Triple H has not used steroids, his recent comments to Matt Riviera about WWE’s drug testing policy granting some leniency to athletes using testosterone replacement therapy and human growth hormone has raised eyebrows.

“The good thing about wrestling is that because it’s not a professional sport per se, more entertainment, they are allowed to take hormone replacement,” Palumbo told Riviera. When asked if the drug testing would differ for HHH because he’s spending much of his time in the office, Palumbo had this to say:

“You’re getting on that stage, okay, to wrestle, you have to — you’re going to be tested. But the good thing about wrestling is it’s not a professional sport per se, more entertainment, they are allowed to take hormone replacement. So they can go to HRT places, they can get testosterone, you know, 100 milligrams a week, whatever they prescribe nowadays. They can get hCG, they can do hGH if they want. Those are acceptable and a lot of the wrestlers do it. It’s not for me to say who’s using what, but they’re very minimal doses.”

