For years, Dave Palumbo has enjoyed a healthy working relationship with Paul “Triple H” Levesque as his nutritionist. In the past, he’s also been convicted for selling fake Human Growth Hormone and even has a side effect of the substance named after him: Palumboism.

The man knows his way around illegal substances, and while he’s made it clear multiple times that Triple H has not used steroids, his recent comments to Matt Riviera about WWE’s drug testing policy granting some leniency to athletes using testosterone replacement therapy and human growth hormone has raised eyebrows.

“The good thing about wrestling is that because it’s not a professional sport per se, more entertainment, they are allowed to take hormone replacement,” Palumbo told Riviera. When asked if the drug testing would differ for HHH because he’s spending much of his time in the office, Palumbo had this to say: