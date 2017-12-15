It’s not often that the results of a live event (or house show) match get people talking online, but when Triple H beat Jinder Mahal in New Delhi, India this past Saturday, it certainly raised a lot of eyebrows, virtual and otherwise. At least Triple H’s post-match dancing also made people laugh, so credit The Game for continuing to be a great showman.
The assumption by many was that full-time executive/part-time wrestler Triple H would put over Mahal, since WWE had spent nearly half the year trying to present Mahal as a legitimate world champion, had long been trying to appeal to the Indian market, and had marketed this India “supershow” largely around Indian hero Mahal’s first match in the country since reaching the heights of WWE Champion.
Triple H was interviewed by NBCSports this week to talk about NXT debuting on USA Network, and he was also asked about the his win over Mahal. Here’s how he explained his popularity in India, which led to him getting one of the loudest ovations of the night.
“One thing that people forget is the first time I went to India to perform was in 1996. I’ve been on their TV for a really long period of time. There are certain guys there, in that market, who transcend the business for them. When we were talking to our television partners there about the marketing for the event, it was one of the things that kept coming up. It’s why I was put on the card. I haven’t been there in a long time. I was excited and really happy to hear the reaction. It’s sort of what we expected. We know what resonates in markets and we can see it in our numbers and see it in the research that are partners have done as well as on social media.
“When we were over there a few months ago having business meetings, to hear the people who are running television studios or Internet companies say to me ‘I watched you when I was a teenager. You were like the biggest guy in the world.’ I met a massive Bollywood star the other day who told me that I was his entire childhood. He got suspended from school for telling someone to ‘suck it.’ At a time in ’96 when there were like three channels there, we were on one of them all of the time.”
I’m not buying this. They put the title on Jinder specifically to get over with India and according to HHH he knew it wouldn’t work. Only H is over enough for that market.
I get people love Hunter because of nxt blah blah but when you take the blinders off the guys the same spotlight dickhead he’s always been
Typo ment to say spotlight seeking. Apparently can’t edit comments on here
thank you, this was my point exactly in the comments from the original post. Its just ridicules. I mean if he is this huge star over there then giving him a good match with a clean finish would have put Mahal so over, that way they have a full time prospect for an Indian market instead of Mr ‘im so over in India cuz i came here in 96 and they loved me, so im gonna win’, i think thats what he’s calling himself
This is the dumbest thing in the world to still be talking about. Holy fuck.
Jinder is a heel, which makes whoever he faces the face by default. The show was a house show. At house shows, faces win almost every match and always win the main event. On top of that, the WWE’s weird but omnipresent desire to have people lose in their hometowns is a thing. After they botched half the year of SD booking before realizing they had to get the belt off Jinder, they had to shuffle the card and HHH wanted to go to India. The end.
Yes, 2 decades ago, Triple H was “the biggest guy in the world.” Steve Austin, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, Undertaker… all just tiny pissants that the mighty Triple H slayed upon his path to world domination. Nice move, though, Haitch. Now you’ve laid down the justification to keep putting yourself over in main events until you are at least 65. You know, because you come from the only era that mattered. It’s too bad none of these younger guys just can’t seem to find a way to become bigger than Triple H, King of Shit of Fuck Mountain.
I don’t believe this. First of all, he says “put on the card” as if it was out of his control. I’d rather he say nothing and just let people assume his ego demands the spotlight than prove it with a dumb lie.
You guys have hated Jinder for months, now you care that HHH beats him.
“All the IWC does is whine” is such a trope at this point, but y’all do nothing to dispel the stereotype.
Talk about missing the point. Nobody’s mad that Jinder is losing a match. It’s that the last 6 months were spent pushing him as champion for the benefit of India’s new TV deal, and then when they finally go over there, they job him out to a retired non-wrestler, making the whole enterprise a waste of time.
Bonus points for street cred by using “y’all” on the internet in 2017.
Jinder Mahal is awful and was a total flop as champion. Hate on HHH all you want but he is still a massive star and people will pay to see his matches. He draws, Jinder doesn’t… that’s why he went over.
Doesn’t that make the point that if people will pay to see Triple H, it doesn’t matter if he loses and puts over the new guy they’re trying to make a huge star in India because people just want to see Triple H wrestle?