It’s not often that the results of a live event (or house show) match get people talking online, but when Triple H beat Jinder Mahal in New Delhi, India this past Saturday, it certainly raised a lot of eyebrows, virtual and otherwise. At least Triple H’s post-match dancing also made people laugh, so credit The Game for continuing to be a great showman.

The assumption by many was that full-time executive/part-time wrestler Triple H would put over Mahal, since WWE had spent nearly half the year trying to present Mahal as a legitimate world champion, had long been trying to appeal to the Indian market, and had marketed this India “supershow” largely around Indian hero Mahal’s first match in the country since reaching the heights of WWE Champion.

Triple H was interviewed by NBCSports this week to talk about NXT debuting on USA Network, and he was also asked about the his win over Mahal. Here’s how he explained his popularity in India, which led to him getting one of the loudest ovations of the night.