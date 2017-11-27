Jerry Lawler Thinks Undertaker Looks ‘Too Good’ To Be Retired

YouTube

Pretty much ever since the moment The Undertaker sank back down into the depths of the ramp at WrestleMania 33, fans and wrestlers alike have been loudly speculating (perhaps mostly hoping) that we haven’t ACTUALLY seen the last of the Dead Man, and that he’s not REALLY retired.

There was speculation that perhaps Undertaker would be coming back as soon as Survivor Series for another match, but of course that didn’t happen.

It’s entirely possible (perhaps even likely) that Undertaker is done for good and is just preparing for his eventual induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. But we all know how difficult it is for longtime major stars to say goodbye to the sport. Especially when they had previously been on the once- or twice-a-year schedule for as long as Undertaker has been.