Jerry Lawler Thinks Undertaker Looks ‘Too Good’ To Be Retired

#The Undertaker #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
11.27.17

YouTube

Pretty much ever since the moment The Undertaker sank back down into the depths of the ramp at WrestleMania 33, fans and wrestlers alike have been loudly speculating (perhaps mostly hoping) that we haven’t ACTUALLY seen the last of the Dead Man, and that he’s not REALLY retired.

There was speculation that perhaps Undertaker would be coming back as soon as Survivor Series for another match, but of course that didn’t happen.

It’s entirely possible (perhaps even likely) that Undertaker is done for good and is just preparing for his eventual induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. But we all know how difficult it is for longtime major stars to say goodbye to the sport. Especially when they had previously been on the once- or twice-a-year schedule for as long as Undertaker has been.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Undertaker#WWE
TAGSJERRY LAWLERTHE UNDERTAKERUNDERTAKERWWE

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP