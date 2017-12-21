Vince McMahon Is Selling WWE Stock To Help Fund His New Entertainment Company

I hope you like your XFL news with a side of XFL news! As rumors continue to swirl regarding Vince McMahon’s new non-WWE venture, news has come out that said new company, Alpha Entertainment, has filed for a new trademark on the term “XFL.” This could mean any number of things, but there is definite smoke to the fire that everyone seems to be pining for.

To back up a bit: last weekend, news broke that McMahon is establishing a new company — a separate entity from WWE — called Alpha Entertainment, and said company is intended to explore sports ventures, “including professional football.” It’s entirely possible that McMahon wants to reboot the XFL, or maybe try a new football league that looks a lot like that failed venture.

Add that to a recent report that McMahon is more open to selling WWE than he has been at any point in the past, and baby, you got a stew goin’!

