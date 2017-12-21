I hope you like your XFL news with a side of XFL news! As rumors continue to swirl regarding Vince McMahon’s new non-WWE venture, news has come out that said new company, Alpha Entertainment, has filed for a new trademark on the term “XFL.” This could mean any number of things, but there is definite smoke to the fire that everyone seems to be pining for.
To back up a bit: last weekend, news broke that McMahon is establishing a new company — a separate entity from WWE — called Alpha Entertainment, and said company is intended to explore sports ventures, “including professional football.” It’s entirely possible that McMahon wants to reboot the XFL, or maybe try a new football league that looks a lot like that failed venture.
Add that to a recent report that McMahon is more open to selling WWE than he has been at any point in the past, and baby, you got a stew goin’!
Weren’t there rumors a few years back that Vince wanted to buy Newcastle United? They are up for sale again…
I’m a big fan of Newcastle, and considering their current owner, I would applaud this!
Vince McMahon grew up in North Carolina. The Carolina Panthers are for sale. Vince is buying the Panthers.
I can’t tell if this was for real or sarcastic but last year the Panthers were valued at 2.3 billion Vince couldn’t afford them unless he outright sold wwe and used most if not all the money for the purchase or was part of an investment group. The other thing is the owners would never approve the sale to him they denied Mark Cuban before who’s the most famous name of all who have been denied but it’s not uncommon for the owners to block a team sale to someone they don’t like.
That practice should be illegal AF but somehow it must be legal
Just remembered I believe they told Donald Trump no before as well
this is all just a swerve. get ready for the World Bodybuilding Federation’s revival.
I could just hear Vince “someone get lex luger outta that damn wheel chair”