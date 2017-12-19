Vince McMahon May Be More Interested In Selling WWE Than Ever Before

If there’s one thing WWE fans know about Vince McMahon, it’s that he’s a workaholic. As the Chairman and CEO of WWE, Vince appears to be busier than ever, even in his early 70s. This past weekend, there were reports of McMahon launching a new company on his own called Alpha Entertainment and he might even bring the XFL back (or some football league with a different name) with a possible announcement coming next month.
On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that McMahon may be more interested than ever in selling WWE, in part due to his new business venture and the sale of UFC in 2016. Here are some points Meltzer made about why the timing could be right.
“There is an argument for the McMahons to sell right now, especially when you look at the interest of the key owners. Shane and Linda are already on the outside, so the sale would only give them more money, and they could have more liquid assets. Stephanie seems to be pursuing a mainstream, charitable corporate path that could be best pursued within WWE or a foundation using her own money. Only Triple H clearly has his future set on running a wrestling company.
“The odds are that if somebody buys WWE and Vince gets out, the odds are really strong that Triple H, Vince’s protege, would be the guy put in charge, because they won’t think of anybody else.”
If Arby’s can buy Buffalo Wild Wings for $3 billion, Vince could get much more than that. Likely suspectto purchase the WWE would be Disney.
I’ve been suggesting that for a while, but more based their ESPN coverage, the *very clearly* Marvel-inspired outfits especially in NXT in the last couple years, and the straight-up Marvel stuff they’ve done like HHH voicing Hulk in whatever that was.
From the perspective that they’ve been very willing to arguably dilute their brand at least in part for the sake of impressing Disney, and maybe as much from the perspective that they’re not actively trying to impress *anyone else* in that way…. if you’ve ever seen corporations dance with each other before, before they eventually mate, that is usually what it looks like.