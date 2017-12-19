Vince McMahon May Be More Interested In Selling WWE Than Ever Before

Youtube

If there’s one thing WWE fans know about Vince McMahon, it’s that he’s a workaholic. As the Chairman and CEO of WWE, Vince appears to be busier than ever, even in his early 70s. This past weekend, there were reports of McMahon launching a new company on his own called Alpha Entertainment and he might even bring the XFL back (or some football league with a different name) with a possible announcement coming next month.

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that McMahon may be more interested than ever in selling WWE, in part due to his new business venture and the sale of UFC in 2016. Here are some points Meltzer made about why the timing could be right.