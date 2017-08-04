WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: The nWo promised a birthday party, but they didn’t mention that the hosts of a TBS original would be providing it. Also, James J. Dillon gave Sting until the end of Thursday night — this show — to let him know what he wants, because I guess holding up a sign that says STING VS. HULK while 10,000 people chant HO-GAN HO-GAN is too vague.

And now, the best and worst of WCW Clash of the Champions XXXV, originally aired on August 21, 1997.