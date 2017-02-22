Daniel Bryan Accused AJ Styles Of Being A Flat-Earther

WWE Network

Few people expected that “is the Earth flat?” would be a hot topic of conversation in the sports world in the year 2017, but after Kyrie Irving dropped his personal knowledge during the NBA All-Star break, suddenly everyone is wondering if the truth is out there. Now we might have our first WWE wrestler who subscribes to some … alternative ideas vis a vis the roundness of our planet.

After Tuesday night’s Smackdown and 205 Live went off the air, Talking Smack of course hit WWE Network. Hosts Renee Young and Daniel Bryan welcomed their guests for the evening: Becky Lynch, The Usos and AJ Styles, who was full of ire at Bryan for declaring the main event battle royal a draw.

But after Styles accused Bryan of being dumb, Bryan appeared to break character as he started an impromptu discussion about how AJ may or may not believe the world is flat.

“I have a very slow brain, according to AJ.” He then turned to Styles and said, “Hey, AJ, do you want to talk about how you think the Earth is flat?”

Styles quickly thought up a hellacious burn and responded with, “Do you want to talk about how your feet are flat?”

“They are flat!” Bryan said, grinning, then turned back to Renee. “But he legitimately thinks the Earth is flat.”