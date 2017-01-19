AJ Styles Got Robbed While He Was In The Ring At A WWE Live Event

WWE Raw

AJ Styles is just like you and me: he main events pay-per-views, he has problem hair, and he’s not immune to your run-of-the-mill sticky-fingered hoodlum. KAIT8 in Arkansas reports that on Monday night, while Styles was in the ring at a live event at the University of Arkansas, he was the victim of a danged old locker room burglary. Probably perpetrated by a member of the THIEF community.

Jones, who performs as AJ Styles, reported the theft of a black bag containing $1,000 in American currency and $7,000 in Japanese yen. The culprit also stole an iPhone, a set of Beats headphones, a small screen TV, an Xbox 360, and six Xbox 360 games.

That’s just cold, man. Tons of wrestlers carry a mini version of their lives with them while they’re on the road most days out of the week (and most days out of the year). Someone snatched a bag that basically contained all of Styles’ on-hand cash and every last stitch of stuff he uses to entertain himself in hotel rooms and on car rides and airplanes and everything else. YOU go ahead and try traveling for 27 days out of the year without a phone, headphones, or video games. Good luck with that.

As a quick aside, though, why did AJ still have approximately $61 in Japanese yen on him? It’s been over a year since he’s been working in Japan. I guess he never, ever cleans anything out of that sack. Probably had all his loose cough drops and expired condoms stolen, too.