Baron Corbin Took A Terrifying Tumble At A WWE House Show

Baron Corbin, the most metal athlete allowable by law, is just now on the verge of the main event scene over on Smackdown Live. This past Tuesday, he vowed to win the Royal Rumble and then challenge the winner of the WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and John Cena at WrestleMania 33. Since then, he’s been working main event Triple Threat matches against the two men at Smackdown Live Events.

During Saturday night’s house show in Bossier City, Louisiana, the main event Styles vs. Cena vs. Corbin match had a breath-holding moment as Corbin went for a superplex on Styles, appeared to lose his balance, and went straight to the floor. Hard.

Yikes and/or yeesh.

As bad as that looks, there is no word of a Corbin injury at the moment. In fact, after a brief pause, the match continued on, with Styles winning. No word of Corbin being helped to the back or anything, so it’s probably just one of those things that looks like absolute murder, but the finely tuned wrestler’s body is used to horrible things happening to it.

Still, woof. Definitely one of those moments I’m thankful I never followed through on my youthful dreams of becoming a pro wrestler. My body hurts enough just from life.