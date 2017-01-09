Baron Corbin Took A Terrifying Tumble At A WWE House Show

Baron Corbin, the most metal athlete allowable by law, is just now on the verge of the main event scene over on Smackdown Live. This past Tuesday, he vowed to win the Royal Rumble and then challenge the winner of the WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and John Cena at WrestleMania 33. Since then, he’s been working main event Triple Threat matches against the two men at Smackdown Live Events.
During Saturday night’s house show in Bossier City, Louisiana, the main event Styles vs. Cena vs. Corbin match had a breath-holding moment as Corbin went for a superplex on Styles, appeared to lose his balance, and went straight to the floor. Hard.
Yikes and/or yeesh.
As bad as that looks, there is no word of a Corbin injury at the moment. In fact, after a brief pause, the match continued on, with Styles winning. No word of Corbin being helped to the back or anything, so it’s probably just one of those things that looks like absolute murder, but the finely tuned wrestler’s body is used to horrible things happening to it.
Still, woof. Definitely one of those moments I’m thankful I never followed through on my youthful dreams of becoming a pro wrestler. My body hurts enough just from life.
That looks like AJ slipped, and took Corbin with him.
This is what I see, too.
Looks like Styles slipped, and Corbin bailed- he landed rather regularly like they’re supposed to.
Maybe he was trying to save it & make it look like Styles suplexed/threw him out?
Actually, on second glance, it looks like Styles was about to fall straight back and out of the ring with Corbin on top of him and Corbin jumped off so Styles could hang on and not die.
That doesn’t even look that bad. Kinda looks like he took the fall correctly like he was trained to, you know?
That’s what I thought. I was expecting worse, after reading about it.
hahaha ah yes that famous wrestling school where you’re taught to take everything on the point of your elbow
I think the other scary part is that 6’10” dudes usually aren’t taking these kind of falls. It did seem like something went wrong and Corbin did his best to adjust. We’re used to seeing Jeff Hardy or AJ Styles take those kind of falls, but Corbin’s a big guy to try to land on this fall. I really hope he’s ok, because this Cena match could be a big moment for him on Tuesday.
Didn’t look that bad, he rolled off the top, flipped over and took a back bump. Glad he’s alright though, I think he has a lot of potential and I’m liking that they are mixing him in with the main eventers now
*video of a dude landing on his fucking elbow*
“UM THAT’S CALLED TAKING A BUMP DUMASS”