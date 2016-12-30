WWE Network

It’s really hard to be a black wrestling fan. It really is. Between all of the racial stereotypes that have permeated the genre for my entire life and the lack of black champions, I’ve found it really difficult to justify why I tune in to WWE’s ever-growing repertoire of shows. Things have been a little better as of late with more representations of black faces and culture. This has been incredibly refreshing. I know it hasn’t been easy for these stars to represent people who look like me so I want to celebrate their efforts. And show the happiness I feel when I see them on TV.

With that said, here are 10 incredibly black moments from 2016 that make me feel warm and fuzzy in my inside place. You can revisit 2015’s blackest moments here.

Honorable Mentions

Seth Rollins And Sami Zayn Get Woke

Both Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins watched Ava Duvernay’s incredible documentary 13th — about the racism of America’s prison industrial complex — and got themselves woke. So they tweeted out #BlackLivesMatter. Babyface move for the ages, kids.

Booker T schools Randy Orton

Randy Orton went full All Lives Matter over Colin Kaepernick’s protests. He got on his high horse about disrespecting the military as if Kaep went AWOL or something. So Booker T had him on his podcast and really broke race relations down in a way that was admirable and well thought out. Kudos to Book.

Cedric Alexander’s Contract

If you didn’t get the sugar lump in your throat after Cedric put on a classic match, got cheered and was pretty much given a kayfabe contract on the spot, I don’t know what to tell you.

And now, the top 10.