WWE Reportedly Has Very Big Plans For A Current NXT Superstar

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III once again blew away the SummerSlam card this past weekend, as the Yellow Brand delivered one of their most consistent and impressive cards ever. It appears the Barclays Center is the lucky charm for NXT. The main event of that card (although it will be remembered more for its post-match angle) was Bobby Roode unsuccessfully defending his NXT Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Roode had been the NXT Champion since January, when he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to capture the title. He’s been doing amazing work as a heel champion, and his theme song alone has made him a sensation, although he’s been backing that up on the microphone and in the ring. Not surprisingly, WWE has been paying attention to the guy, who proved himself as a top star many times over during his decade-plus in TNA.