Last year, The Miz went and dropped the most fire promo of his damn career on Daniel Bryan, turning everyone in the wrestling world’s head. The promo eventually became the crown jewel in the best year for any pro wrestler not named “AJ Styles” in 2016. The two have kept their long-running feud simmering, including all the way up through this week’s Smackdown.

Since Daniel Bryan has now been retired for one year, and there’s zero chance WWE will clear him to wrestle again, most fans assume this will end up being a feud with no possibility of a payoff. But there was a million to one shot it could actually happen. “So you’re saying there’s a chance,” said every WWE fan with the capacity for a clichéd reference. Well … not really.

The Gorilla Position podcast asked Bryan point blank if there are any plans for the Miz-Bryan feud to have a blowoff match — or a match of any kind — or any other similar, significant payoff. As we all expected, the answer is still no.

“As far as I know, no. The one thing about [WWE] and any form of entertainment or fighting or sport is ‘never say never’. I keep working on the doctor stand point of it, I was like ok, ‘is there anything more I can do to get cleared?’ And right now I’ve done everything I can possibly do. It’s an unfortunate scenario to me, but at the same time I’m very grateful for the amount of time I’ve had being able to do this. WWE gave me this amazing platform. I wrestled in front of 30,000 people for New Japan, but I was on the undercard. [WWE] was an opportunity to wrestle front of thousands of people.”

Welp. This is one of those situations where it’s actually NOT nice to get confirmation, because otherwise we’d just keep hope alive in our minds for no reason. And you know Bryan himself is never going to lose hope that one day WWE will allow him to wrestle again, as evidenced by his “never say never” comment.

Maybe this is a wakeup call for all of us. We’ve gotta stop hoping for our man D-Bry right there to come back. Let’s just be happy he’s around and happy and about to be a dad. We don’t need any stupid blowoff match against the Miz anyway.

(Dammit.)