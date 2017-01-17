Darren Young hasn’t been having the best run on WWE television recently. Or … I guess long-term, either. He’s been paired with Bob Backlund for over half a year following Young’s “Make Darren Young Great Again” repackaging, but apart from an Intercontinental Championship match against The Miz at Battleground and an aborted feud with his former tag team partner Titus O’Neil, he hasn’t been used much at all on either Raw or Smackdown.

During a match taped for WWE Main Event prior to Raw on Monday in Little Rock, Arkansas, Young was wrestling Epico of The Shining Stars when he appeared to suffer an arm injury. He landed awkwardly on his arm on the ring apron and came up clutching his arm. The referee waved the match off and Young headed to the back with Bob Backlund, still holding his arm.

Looks like Darren Young injured his arm. Match called off after nasty bump on the apron #RawLittleRock #RAW @WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/zERM5FXS3u — Allen Balint (@AllenBalint) January 17, 2017

There’s no word at this time as to the severity of Young’s injury, but we will keep you updated. As bad as it can be for main event wrestlers or wrestlers in active storylines to suffer injuries that keep them out for extended periods of time, it can be even worse for wrestlers in Young’s position. We certainly hope that he is able to return to action soon.