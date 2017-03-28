WWE Is Reportedly Parting Ways With Eva Marie

Eva Marie has not been on WWE television since before SummerSlam back in August, when she was hit with a 30-day suspension for violating the company’s wellness policy. Since then, she’s filmed two movies, including one with Nicolas Cage, and she’s launched a clothing line on her personal website. She was used sparingly in the first half of the current season of Total Divas.

Her suspension was obviously up a long time ago, but there hasn’t even been much of a rumor of her coming back at any point since she left. Now, according to a report by Wrestling Inc., WWE will not be renewing Eva Marie’s contract, and she is “apparently done with the company.”

For what it’s worth, With Spandex sources were unable to confirm anything of the sort, and with the new Total Divas trailer dropping this week for the show to come back after WrestleMania, and with Eva Marie’s suspension being such a huge part of the second half of season six, it seems unlikely that WWE would release her before that season has completely aired.

The report also doesn’t indicate when exactly her contract is up, only that WWE is not intending to re-sign her. Many fans have been speculating that she will make a surprise return in the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania on Sunday, as Alexa Bliss is set to defend against “all available women.” If you want to put on your tinfoil hat, you could say that this news “leaked” just to convince people she WON’T be part of that match.

But we don’t traffic in conspiracy theories around here … OR DO WE??