Finn Bálor Should Be Cleared To Return To Action In Mere Weeks

#Wrestlemania #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
02.24.17

WWE Network

For pretty much a solid year now, Finn Bálor has been the Poochie of WWE. After months of “is he going to make his main roster debut?” speculation, the Demon King finally popped up in time to make a major splash, beat Roman Reigns, win the first Universal Championship and get injured in the process. And since August, all the speculation has shifted to when he’ll be coming back.
On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Bálor would make his grand return to the WWE main roster (on Raw, of course) before WrestleMania. Bálor popping up in a dark segment at the NXT tapings on Wednesday made some fans nervous, but Meltzer put everyone at ease with his inside info on the Demon King.

“He’s not going back to NXT. He’s going to be on the Raw brand. He is supposed to start back in two weeks, maybe [sooner]. He’s on his way back. He’s always been scheduled for WrestleMania … I don’t know what role, though. But they’ll do something [with him at WrestleMania].”

So there you have it, everyone: ancient Irish demon within two weeks, or your ancient Irish pizza is free. (Please do not eat the ancient Irish pizza. It has been cursed by a demon.)

TOPICS#Wrestlemania#WWE
TAGSFINN BALORWrestlemaniaWRESTLEMANIA 33WWE

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP