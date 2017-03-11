Finn Bálor And Triple H Made Their WWE In-Ring Returns In Buffalo

Twitter

At last, our long national nightmare is over. On Friday night, Finn Bálor made his long-awaited and much-anticipated return to in-ring action at a WWE Live Event in Buffalo. The Demon King has, of course, been out of action since injuring himself becoming the inaugural Universal Champion at SummerSlam. But wait! There’s more!

Also involved in Finn’s return match was none other than Triple H, who has — perhaps a bit unbelievably — not been in a WWE ring since shortly after WrestleMania 32. Both men were getting a much-needed tune-up just a few weeks before WrestleMania 33, where they’re both expected to be on the card.

Here’s an official WWE-shot video of Bálor making his grand return, LEATHER EDITION:

If you want to see his entire entrance (because it’s been so long), here you go. Knock yourself out:

IM NOT CRYING I REPEAT IM NOT CRYING #wwebuffalo pic.twitter.com/BKjyW1ow3j — Luke 🤘🏼 (@DeathByBalor) March 11, 2017

The main event featured the team of Triple H, Kevin Owens, and Samoa Joe (the amazing “HAITCH’S BOYS” stable that still needs a name) taking on Bálor, Chris Jericho, and Sami Zayn. Yeah, I think that’ll do for a main event, kids.

Here’s the video of the finish, which was a really awesome sequence that Papa “why hasn’t PWG shipped their new DVD yet” Triple H probably put together personally: a Pedigree to Zayn, followed up by a Sling Blade from Bálor, into a superkick from Owens, and finally a Codebreaker from Jericho to Owens that gets the pin. Whew.

Jericho, Balor Zayn over HHH Owens Joe #wwebuffalo pic.twitter.com/1R6PCOpUwP — Chris Muth (@Chris4613) March 11, 2017

We can only assume that Samoa Joe was busy choking Sami to death with a Coquina Clutch on the outside after Zayn rolled out of the ring.

And of course, Finn was hard at work after the match making people swoon.

Welcome back, gentlemen.