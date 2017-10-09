WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 results. The Smackdown exclusive pay-per-view was headlined by a pair of Hell in a Cell matches; New Day defending the Tag Team Championship against The Usos, and Shane McMahon battling Kevin Owens.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 report.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 results:

– Kickoff Match: Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable defeated The Hype Bros. Gable pinned Ryder after their powerbomb/reverse bulldog off the ropes finisher.

1. Hell in a Cell match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos defeated The New Day (c). The Usos won the match with a tandem splash on Xavier Woods with a steel chair assist, becoming the five-time Tag Team Champions. This was billed as the “final meeting” of the two teams.

2. Randy Orton defeated Rusev. Guess.

3. Triple Threat Math for the United States Championship: Baron Corbin defeated AJ Styles (c) and Tye Dillinger. Tye Dillinger was added to the match earlier in the day, making it a triple threat. Styles hit a Phenomenal Forearm on Dillinger, so Corbin kicked him out of the ring and stole the win. Baron Corbin is the new United States Champion.