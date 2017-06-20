WWE Went Above And Beyond To Honor A Hero Cop From The London Bridge Attack

London transit officer Charlie Guenigault became a hero earlier in June for his efforts in stopping the London Bridge terrorist attacks when he charged at all three terrorists, despite being off duty, suffering multiple stab wounds. Guenigault’s heroics helped limit the damage of the terrorists, who were eventually killed by London police officers.

Guenigault was wearing a Sami Zayn WWE t-shirt on the night of his heroics, and when Triple H and WWE received word that the London Bridge hero was a fan, they decided to surprise him with a special visit. Triple H flew out to London to meet with Guenigault and brought him a WWE championship belt to thank him for his bravery and courage during the attack, and he also brought along an empassioned video message from Zayn.

