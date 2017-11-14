WWE’s Tour Of India Will Now Just Be One ‘Supershow’

Youtube

The monster push of Jinder Mahal has been one of the biggest stories in WWE this year. Whether people liked it or not, WWE pushed him to the spotlight leading to Mahal winning the WWE Championship. Mahal held the WWE Championship for 170 days before dropping it to AJ Styles on last week’s Smackdown.

The reason Mahal had such a long title run is because WWE thought that it would attract some of the the 1.3 billion people in India (a number Mahal said many times) to the WWE product. While a lot of fans watch on TV or follow along on the internet via Youtube, WWE didn’t have any live events in India until October when WWE announced that there would be two live events in early December. As is always the case in wrestling, the card is subject to change.

It was announced on Tuesday by the Times of India that WWE’s planned two day tour from December 8 and 9 has been changed to just a “Supershow” on December 9 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Delhi. The main event of the show is Triple H vs. Jinder Mahal, which is being called “biggest match in India’s history.”