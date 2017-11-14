WWE’s Tour Of India Will Now Just Be One ‘Supershow’

#WWE
11.14.17 46 mins ago 4 Comments

Youtube

The monster push of Jinder Mahal has been one of the biggest stories in WWE this year. Whether people liked it or not, WWE pushed him to the spotlight leading to Mahal winning the WWE Championship. Mahal held the WWE Championship for 170 days before dropping it to AJ Styles on last week’s Smackdown.

The reason Mahal had such a long title run is because WWE thought that it would attract some of the the 1.3 billion people in India (a number Mahal said many times) to the WWE product. While a lot of fans watch on TV or follow along on the internet via Youtube, WWE didn’t have any live events in India until October when WWE announced that there would be two live events in early December. As is always the case in wrestling, the card is subject to change.

It was announced on Tuesday by the Times of India that WWE’s planned two day tour from December 8 and 9 has been changed to just a “Supershow” on December 9 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Delhi. The main event of the show is Triple H vs. Jinder Mahal, which is being called “biggest match in India’s history.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSWWE

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP