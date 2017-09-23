John Cena’s Webseries Highlights How Much He Really, Really Loves Cars

#Cars #John Cena
09.23.17 36 mins ago

WWE Superstar John Cena loves cars. Like, really, really loves cars. No, not quite like that. And uhh … definitely not like that (we hope). Think of it more like “John Cena loves cars as much as he loves not putting babies in Nikki Bella.”

Cena debuted his own webseries earlier this year, and already he’s flooded the Bella Twins YouTube channel with more rides and rims than, well, the aforementioned episode of My Strange Addiction I suppose.

In John Cena: Auto Geek, the 16-time world champ takes you through his staggering car collection, one machine at a time. Even if you don’t like cars, nobody is immune to the morning show version of Cena where he turns into a complete and total goober. To wit, here he is showing off his “LamborGREENi”:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cars#John Cena
TAGSCARSJohn Cena

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 day ago
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 4 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP