John Cena May Be Taking Most Of The Summer Off From WWE

YouTube

We’ve posted over and over again about John Cena‘s increasingly busy schedule outside of WWE. Last year, between injuries and his reality show and other commitments, Cena only wrestled four pay-per-view matches, if you can believe it: Money in the Bank, Battleground, SummerSlam, and No Mercy.

This year, Cena is going to need even more time off, in part to film more American Grit, but mostly to film The Pact, which is his first co-leading role in a major studio comedy. (And as noted several times before, it will probably rule pretty hard.) According to the Wrestling Observer, Cena is expected to take some significant time off following WrestleMania, and that time off may take up most of the summer.

As of right now, Cena is not advertised for any Smackdown Live Events after WrestleMania, and that includes the June 18 Smackdown-exclusive Money in the Bank pay-per-view. His removal from these live events begins the week following Mania, so he’ll likely appear on that Tuesday’s fallout show to say some sort of goodbye.

Cena is still expected to be part of a match at WrestleMania. You know the one. If you don’t, and you want to spoil it for yourself, go ahead and click here. But it looks like following that match, we’re going to say goodbye to John Cena again for a couple of months. Are you going to miss him?