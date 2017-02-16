John Cena May Be Taking Most Of The Summer Off From WWE

#John Cena #WWE
02.16.17 1 hour ago

YouTube

We’ve posted over and over again about John Cena‘s increasingly busy schedule outside of WWE. Last year, between injuries and his reality show and other commitments, Cena only wrestled four pay-per-view matches, if you can believe it: Money in the Bank, Battleground, SummerSlam, and No Mercy.

This year, Cena is going to need even more time off, in part to film more American Grit, but mostly to film The Pact, which is his first co-leading role in a major studio comedy. (And as noted several times before, it will probably rule pretty hard.) According to the Wrestling Observer, Cena is expected to take some significant time off following WrestleMania, and that time off may take up most of the summer.

As of right now, Cena is not advertised for any Smackdown Live Events after WrestleMania, and that includes the June 18 Smackdown-exclusive Money in the Bank pay-per-view. His removal from these live events begins the week following Mania, so he’ll likely appear on that Tuesday’s fallout show to say some sort of goodbye.

Cena is still expected to be part of a match at WrestleMania. You know the one. If you don’t, and you want to spoil it for yourself, go ahead and click here. But it looks like following that match, we’re going to say goodbye to John Cena again for a couple of months. Are you going to miss him?

TOPICS#John Cena#WWE
TAGSJohn CenaWWE

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP