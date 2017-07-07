Say Hello To The Latest Competitors In WWE’s Mae Young Classic

YouTube

July’s WWE Mae Young Classic will have a first round consisting of 32 different women from around the globe, and we now know nearly half of the competitors who will be in that first round. We already know that some serious heavy hitters will be part of this tournament, from the renamed Kairi Hojo, to the renamed Kimber Lee, to Princesa Sugehit. Mostly we just like being able to type “Princesa Sugehit.”

On Thursday, WWE.com announced two more names for the competition, coming at opposite ends of the experience spectrum. Well, not “opposite ends,” but … well, just hang on and you’ll see what I mean. Rhea Ripley, from Australia, is only 20 years old, and wrestled on the independent circuit as Demi Bennett.

Check out one of her matches from her home promotion of Riot City Wrestling: