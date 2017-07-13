Here Is The Complete, Official Roster For WWE’s Mae Young Classic

After months of dribs and drabs of news related to the WWE Mae Young Classic, tiny updates on official participants, and a whole lot of anticipation, a Facebook “Parade of Champions” introduced all of the competitors who will face off in the 32-woman wrestling tournament that begins taping this week.
Jim Ross and Lita, who will be the commentators for the entire tournament, presented the Parade of Champions.
The complete list, leading with the names under which these wrestlers were introduced on the special, and the name you may know them as from the indies or elsewhere in parentheses:
WAT no EVA MARIE
I’m out
Serena got a raw deal her first time around after being great in the Straight Edge Society. Glad she can get another look.
JR said St.Louis Cardinals instead of Arizona Cardinals when talking about Vanessa Borne. Not as bad as the NJPW screw ups.
Coincidentally per the pic on this article, Toni Storm is my pick.
Taynara Conti has super crazy manic energy behind her eyes and I’m both kinda crushing hard and terrified.
Serena!!
I’m hoping Candice gets some shine.
Really excited to see Serena involved (also who would have guessed Gallows and Serena would be two SES members to come back?). Hoping that Vanessa Borne is hiding the ability to do a world-class shooting star press and that’s why they gave her that name.