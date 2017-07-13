Here Is The Complete, Official Roster For WWE’s Mae Young Classic

07.13.17

After months of dribs and drabs of news related to the WWE Mae Young Classic, tiny updates on official participants, and a whole lot of anticipation, a Facebook “Parade of Champions” introduced all of the competitors who will face off in the 32-woman wrestling tournament that begins taping this week.

Jim Ross and Lita, who will be the commentators for the entire tournament, presented the Parade of Champions.

The complete list, leading with the names under which these wrestlers were introduced on the special, and the name you may know them as from the indies or elsewhere in parentheses:

