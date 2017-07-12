WWE Adds Another Pair Of Wrestlers To The Mae Young Classic

07.12.17

The WWE Mae Young Classic tapings are just a couple of days away, so news is flying fast and furious at the moment. One competitor has already had to withdraw from the 32-woman tournament, and on Thursday, WWE will air a live Facebook “Parade of Champions” to introduce all of the entrants.

But they’re also still officially announcing participants, and on Wednesday, WWE.com released the names of another two wrestlers in the Mae Young Classic.
The first name announced on Wednesday is Kay Lee Ray, a Scottish wrestler who is a fixture in the British scene, most notably in ICW and WCPW. In fact, she currently holds BOTH the ICW and WCPW women’s championships, which means that yet ANOTHER woman is representing non-WWE companies as champion in this WWE tournament. It’s so weird.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSwomen's wrestlingWWEWWE MAE YOUNG CLASSICWWE WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT

