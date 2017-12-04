These Are The Matches Of The Year For 2017, According To WWE Network

YouTube

It might be hard to believe, but it’s almost that time already. Time to start compiling your lists, rolling up your sleeves and getting ready to fight on the internet about what was the Match of the Year in 2017. It’s been a banner year for pro wrestling both inside and outside of WWE. The first-ever six-star matches were awarded over in New Japan, Keith Lee and Matt Riddle blew people’s minds in pretty much every country in the world. Sami Callihan had one billion matches.

Even in WWE, it’s not like wrestlers were twiddling their thumbs. New Day and the Usos stole the show every time they went out there. John Cena won his 16th world championship. AJ Styles made miracles happen any time he was in the ring. Undertaker had his last match. People … Bray Wyatt was WWE Champion this year. Not for nearly as long as Jinder Mahal was. But still!

As they have done for the past couple of years, WWE Network has put together its own list of 2017 Matches of the Year (at least, up through October), and has released said matches as part of a new collection over on the Network, available beginning on Monday (The collections, for those who haven’t taken advantage, just put one match up after another in one handy binge-watch playlist. It’s very convenient!)