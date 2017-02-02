Is Nikki Bella Retiring After WrestleMania? Here’s What We Know

Last year at WresleMania, Brie Bella capped off her retirement match with the swankest-ass Yes Lock of all time. Now there are rumors that Brie’s sister (and Total Divas and Total Bellas costar) Nikki could also be retiring due to lingering problems related to her neck injury and surgery, as well as to focus on her personal ventures and perhaps — PERHAPS — finally start a family with her longtime significant other, John Cena.
Anyone who has tuned into more than a couple of episodes of Total Divas knows that Nikki and Brie are business partners, and have a lot of ventures going on at any one time. They have their Birdiebee underwear line, they just launched their own Bellas-exclusive YouTube channel, and maybe they’re getting into the wine business?
Anyway, the latest rumors about Nikki are that her neck is giving her problems again, so it would behoove her to retire sooner rather than later. She’s also just been named an executive producer on Total Divas, which is a pretty significant move and one that would take up even more of her time than just appearing on the show. The Wrestling Observer reports that WWE’s current plan for WrestleMania is for her and Cena to team up and face The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match, and that “there is a lot of talk” it may be Nikki’s final match, but nothing has been confirmed on either front.
Inquisitr is speculating (based on not much, it seems, but speculating nonetheless) that the match may culminate in a WrestleMania proposal from Cena to Nikki. Cena has famously been opposed to marriage in the past, but Nikki herself said recently that he has been more open-minded about the idea as of late. For what it’s worth, Dave Meltzer of the Observer did note that a proposal would be one of the only things to make sense to make this WrestleMania match truly memorable, which WWE tends to strive for at the biggest show of the year.
So we’ll have to wait and see, but the rumblings are there, anyway. We may very well get two Bella Twins sendoffs two years in a row at WrestleMania. Leave the memories alone.
It’s already half way there, but I can’t wait for the spin when the cast of Total Divas is Natalya and a bunch of non-wrestlers.
>Inquisitr
okay
I thought Inquisitr was a fake news site….I’m assuming that is what you are getting at
Well, every episode Nikki says Cena is softening on marriage and they show the actual conversation it does look like an #AlternativeFact.
Inquisitr is the kind of wrestling news site that hasn’t found a rumor that’s too tenuous to report. Remember when Dean Ambrose was going to take the rest of the year off after No Mercy to make a film? That was mostly them.
Isn’t “Executive Producer” just a glamour title? Is there a point to her being on the show if she doesn’t wrestle? Does “getting into the wine business” mean just drinking a lot of wine? They have an underwear line?
All this season on Total Divas!!!
*AJ Lee patronizing cheer*
Speaking of AJ, have we seen this? [ajmendezbrooks.com]
Wow. So her book isn’t all “Bellas bury people”
Is Cena the kind of dude who would propose at wrestlemania?
Yes.
And then hit Nikki with an Attitude Adjustment reinjuring her neck cementing his Inquisitir rumored heel turn! Finally!
I’d be down with a Match Made In Heaven deal, just so Cena can have a Smackdown bachelor party beforehand. Corbin making him do shots at a biker bar, Ziggler taking them to a strip club, etc.
Then have Cena wake up in the morning with Mickie James to kick off her feud with Nikki.