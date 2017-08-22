WWE Announced The Main Event For No Mercy

WWE

We’re only 24 hours removed from SummerSlam, but it’s never too early to start thinking ahead towards the next WWE PPV event. That will be No Mercy in five weeks and the main event will be an absolute slobberknocker as Brock Lesnar go one-on-one with Braun Strowman.

WWE set up the main event at the open of Raw when Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman came out to brag about his Fatal Four-way win at SummerSlam. After Heyman pumped Lesnar up, Braun Strowman came out and, like he did at SummerSlam physically dominated the Beast Incarnate. Strowman hit Lesnar with two running powerslams before holding the belt up over him in the only promo that match will need.

Honestly, the only promo the match needed was the five minute long sequence in the Fatal Four-way match in which Strowman slammed Lesnar through two tables and then flipped a third table over on top of Lesnar, causing him to be stretchered out.

Sign me all the way up for 10 to 20 minutes of these two throwing each other through anything and everything in and around the ring. As of now, there are no added stipulations on the match, but one could imagine over the next four weeks something will be tossed in to allow it to spill out of the ring as much as needed and reach Defcon HOSS like SummerSlam’s main event did.