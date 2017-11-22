WWE’s 2018 PPV Schedule Will Attempt To Elevate Money In The Bank

11.22.17 1 hour ago

The WWE Network era has made it very affordable for wrestling fans to catch major PPV events. While we used to debate whether we wanted to pay $35 or $50 to watch three or four hours of wrestling, we can now justify it for $9.99 per month or about 33 cents per day if you want to break it down that way. Was Survivor Series a great show at $9.99? Probably. Would you say the same if it was $50? Maybe not.

When WWE brought back the brand split in the summer of 2016, there was a belief that there might be more events on WWE Network. In terms of PPV events, there were 13 in 2015 (year before the brand split), 15 in 2016 and 16 in 2017 with Clash of Champions wrapping up the year on December 17. Looking ahead to 2018, it appears as though WWE is cutting back on PPVs while making a change to Money in the Bank.

It was reported by PWInsider’s Dave Scherer that there will be 14 WWE PPVs in 2018, with five of the events featuring both Raw and Smackdown stars (an increase from the usual four), five Raw-only events and four featuring Smackdown talent. Here’s how it breaks down.

