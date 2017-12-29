WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: D-Generation X finally got their TitanTron video and entrance theme, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock started beefing, and in the most important development of the week, Ahmed Johnson “took” a TKO.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for November 17, 1997.