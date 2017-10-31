The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 10/30/17: Garbage Fail Kids

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Smackdown Live put Raw “hashtag under siege,” which means they put on matching t-shirts and suckerpunched everyone backstage 30-on-1 to prove dominance a month before a match between shows owned by the same parent brand that air on different nights and trade talent pretty regularly with nothing at stake. Since then it’s been a week of, “I hope nobody attacks again!”

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

Note: Be sure you’re listening to our With Spandex podcast McMahonsplaining! Listen to the latest episode, episode 11 featuring WWE Hall of Famer ‘Million Dollar Man’ Ted DiBiase here. Subscribe on iTunes while you’re at it.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, but we appreciate it.

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for October 30, 2017.