The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 10/30/17: Garbage Fail Kids

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Smackdown Live put Raw “hashtag under siege,” which means they put on matching t-shirts and suckerpunched everyone backstage 30-on-1 to prove dominance a month before a match between shows owned by the same parent brand that air on different nights and trade talent pretty regularly with nothing at stake. Since then it’s been a week of, “I hope nobody attacks again!”
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for October 30, 2017.
So I’ve been thinking about the concept of The Man that I’ve seen a lot of people say Braun should be, this idea of WWE needing a big star and standard bearer for the concept of professional wrestling to push it into mainstream acceptance, and how the key is on some level he needs to be relatable. Hogan was, in that uniquely pin-up kitsch 80s glamor way. Austin was, as the everyman who’d had it up to here. Rock was, as the smartass we all secretly dream of being. Cena is/was, as a GI Joe with ambition. Reigns is who they want it to be because he overcomes obstacles and stares people down doe-eyed while also being a doting father.
Braun Strowman meanwhile overturns ambulances, climbs out of mangled trucks and lives in a garbage compactor for eight days. Even as a face he’s basically as cartoonish as a wrestling character can get without being a member of the Dungeon Of Doom.
