Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: The “Triple Threat,” eventually known as D-Generation X, put the Undertaker in a body bag. Also, Owen Hart debuted his “Owen 3:16” shirt, Road Warrior Hawk wore Faarooq’s hat, and the Brian Pillman/Goldust angle soldiered on without anyone knowing where it’d end up by Sunday.

Up first, let’s talk about one of the most important In Your House events ever, for good and bad reasons.