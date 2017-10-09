WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 10/9/17

WWE Raw

One week after Intercontinental Champion The Miz joined Cesaro & Sheamus in a 3-on-1 Roman Reigns beatdown — mocking The Shield in the process — The Swiss Cyborg and The Celtic Warrior will be The A-Lister’s special guests on “Miz TV.” The Big Dog and Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose will definitely be watching. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. The Shield debuted in Indianapolis, and they broke up in Indianapolis. Tonight’s Raw takes place in Indianapolis, a week after we saw the three former Shield members on-screen on the same side for the first time since Indianapolis. Should be good.

2. Make sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of Hell in a Cell before watching Raw, which has (somehow) become the superior show.

3. Hopefully we get more of Bray Wyatt with makeup on and a sheet over his head making spooky sounds!

4. Kalisto joined the cruiserweight division in the main event (?) of last week’s show, so look for him to IGNITE THE DIVISION, assuming he wasn’t already terrible on 205 Live and they’ve decided to go in a different direction. Good, good lucha things!

5. WWE Creative’s spent all week coming up with the latest “Mickie James is old” jokes. Can’t wait to share them all with you here!

