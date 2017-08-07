WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 8/7/17

WWE Raw

With the Universal Championship Fatal 4-Way Match at SummerSlam only weeks away, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will continue their epic rivalry tonight when the two Superstars compete in a Last Man Standing Match on Raw. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. The only acceptable ending to the Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman is Samoa Joe interrupting it five seconds in and wrecking both of them, right? Otherwise you’re following last week’s “almost the same, minus one” SummerSlam preview with ANOTHER SummerSlam preview. What will you even have left to do at actual SummerSlam? German suplexes?

2. Bayley is injured and out of SummerSlam and (God dammit) apparently so is Scott Dawson. So look for Raw to shake up the SummerSlam card a bit. Please do not do The Hardys vs. Sheamus and Cesaro again.

3. “How will Wyatt respond to Bálor’s mind games?” By talking, I bet!

4. The bromancipation of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will continue, and hopefully continue well into the Fall so Roman Reigns can murk them both at the last moment before a total Shield reunion and tell them to get out of his yard.

5. Even WWE.com’s preview only has four talking points, three of them vague, so you know they’re scrambling to come up with replacement ideas for SummerSlam. WWE is often at its best when calling audibles, though, so let’s hope for something exciting.

