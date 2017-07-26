A Bunch Of Rematches On Monday Led To A Dip In WWE Raw’s Ratings

YouTube

This week’s episode of WWE Raw started real hot, but then ended up being a lot more of the same, culminating in a main event featuring The Miz and Dean Ambrose, which is basically the pro wrestling fan’s version of a Groundhog Day situation.

In theory, this was supposed to be the first real episode on the road to SummerSlam, and indeed, that hot opening segment on Monday set up the actual main event of SummerSlam. But since so much of the episode was based on rehashes of matches and feuds we’ve seen before (including the third straight week with a Finn Bálor vs. Elias Samson singles match), it might have gotten the SummerSlam build started with a stumble right out of the gate.

And according to ShowBuzzDaily, fans weren’t as interested to tune into more of Bálor vs. Samson or Ambrose vs. Miz as they were last week … when they already saw those matches.