WWE Raw Results 4/3/17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for April 3, 2017. The Raw After WrestleMania featured the fallout from the biggest show of the year, returns, debuts, and a whole lot more.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

— The show opened with a recap of Undertaker’s final match at WrestleMania. The crowd then chanted for Undertaker for several minutes before Roman Reigns came out and soaked in a prolonged series of boos and hateful chants. It ended up being 13 minutes into the show before Reigns even said a word. He said “This is my yard now,” and dropped the microphone.

1. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardy Boyz (c) defeated The Club. Matt Hardy hit a Twist of Fate on Luke Gallows, and Jeff Hardy hit a Swanton Bomb to get the pinfall.

— Neville came out and boasted about his victory at WrestleMania, but was interrupted by Mustafa Ali.

2. Neville defeated Mustafa Ali. This was a non-title match. Neville got Ali to tap out to the Rings of Saturn.

— Vince McMahon came to the ring and said it’s time to shake things up, so next week Raw and Smackdown will have a “Superstar Shake-Up.” He talked about the terrible thing that happened last night, and showed Stephanie McMahon going through a table and Triple H losing to Seth Rollins. He said it’s time to introduce a new general manager, and Teddy Long came out. Vince cut off Teddy’s music and said it isn’t him. He then introduced Kurt Angle. The crowd serenaded him as he came out. He said he was back on Raw, and it’s damn true.

— The New Day came to the ring and said they had a great time at WrestleMania last night, but they missed being able to compete. So they issued an open challenge, and The Revival answered.

3. The Revival defeated The New Day. The Revival, making their Raw debut, won against Xavier Woods and Big E by pinfall after hitting the Shatter Machine. After the match, they also attacked Kofi Kingston and injured his knee.