WWE Raw Results 8/21/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for August 21, 2017. The show featured the return of John Cena to Raw, Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman going nose-to-nose, and an unfortunate injury to Big Cass.

WWE Raw Results:

— The show opened with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman headed to the ring. Heyman recapped the previous night’s events, which made Braun Strowman come to the ring. Strowman attacked Lesnar, putting him down with two running powerslams, before posing with the Universal Championship.

1. Brooklyn Street Fight: Enzo Amore defeated Big Cass. This was a weapons-heavy match featuring kendo sticks, steel chairs, and even a shopping cart. This match came to an end when Big Cass apparently injured his knee and the referee had to stop the match. The injury looked legitimate.

— Backstage, Emma was complaining to Dana Brooke about not getting a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship. She was interrupted by Nia Jax, who promised to make #GiveEmmaCPR trend on Twitter after their match.

2. Nia Jax defeated Emma. Jax won quickly following a Samoan drop.

3. Elias defeated R-Truth. Before the match, Elias sang a song talking about how awful R-Truth is. Elias picked up the

victory after connecting with Drift Away (a swinging neckbreaker).

— Raw GM Kurt Angle came out and introduced the newest member of the Raw roster, John Cena. Cena called out Roman Reigns, who answered. The two were about to square off when the Miz interrupted both of them. He told them that neither deserved any more opportunities, and that he was due for a moment. Cena then proposed a tag team match between himself and Reigns and Miz and a member of the Miztourage. Then, Samoa Joe interrupted all three men and told Miz he would be his tag partner. Joe then attacked Cena while Reigns beat up the Miztourage.

4. Gran Metalik, Rich Swann, Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak, Ariya Daivari, Noam Dar and Tony Nese. Alexander scored the pin for his team after hitting the Lumbar Check on Tony Nese.

— Backstage, Charly Caruso interviewed Neville, who began insulting Akira Tozawa. Tozawa and Titus O’Neil then showed up and told Neville they were invoking Tozawa’s rematch for tomorrow night on 205 Live.

— Backstage, Jason Jordan asked Kurt Angle for a match with Finn Bálor. Angle hesitantly made the match.

— Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose came out to the ring and called out Sheamus and Cesaro. Instead, they got the Hardy Boyz, who challenged Rollins and Ambrose to a match, who accepted.

5. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated the Hardy Boyz. After a long back-and-forth match, Jeff Hardy attempted to win by hitting a Swanton Bomb on Dean Ambrose, who put his knees up to block it. Rollins hit Hardy with a knee to the face, then Ambrose connected with a Dirty Deeds for the win.

— Sasha Banks came out to the ring to tell the audience how important Brooklyn was to her, and how she was going to be a fighting champion. Alexa Bliss then interrupted her and reminded her that she’s never successfully defended the Raw Women’s Championship. She also told Banks that she wants her rematch on Raw next week.

6. Finn Bálor defeated Jason Jordan. Bálor won a competitive match following a Coup De Grace.

7. John Cena and Roman Reigns defeated the Miz and Samoa Joe. Roman Reigns accidentally delivered a Superman Punch to John Cena as he went for Samoa Joe. Despite that, Cena was able to recover and hit the AA on the Miz.