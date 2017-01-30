John Cena Shared His 16th World Championship With A Special Fan

John Cena made history on Sunday night at the Royal Rumble, when he defeated AJ Styles to capture his 16th world title, tying Ric Flair for the most recognized world title reigns all-time. But he made sure to not make the celebration all about him.

Immediately after winning the title, Cena hopped the guardrail and went into the ringside crowd, placing the world title on the shoulder of a Make-A-Wish child. Cena, of course, has granted more wishes for the Make-A-Wish company than any other celebrity, by several factors of 10. (I don’t know how math works.)

It was an amazing moment, and one that likely Cena and that special fan will remember forever. It’s yet another example that no matter how you feel about John Cena the wrestler, John Cena the human being is a pretty wonderful dude. Now Cena is in the catbird seat heading into WrestleMania … where he’ll probably treat like 600 kids to a special pizza party and then be upset that he isn’t doing more.