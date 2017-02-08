Sami Zayn has been a darling of internet wrestling fans for a long time now. He’s continuing to gain popularity among wrestling fans in general with his work week in and week out on Raw, in between causing Mick Foley to lose his teeth. But anyone who knows anything Sami Zayn as the person behind the wrestler knows that he is a passionate, earnest person who just wants to do good in this world. And that goes beyond paying tribute to his fallen fellow countrymen.
Most everyone reading this is likely aware, but many wrestling fans might be surprised to learn that Zayn is a Muslim, of Syrian descent. He’s well aware that he doesn’t fit the perception most people have of either of those groups. But he’s doing his part to break those stereotypical preconception, as well as speaking out against the injustices those groups are facing.
When Donald Trump signed an executive order for an immigration ban a couple of weeks ago, Zayn took to Twitter to speak out. And it got wrestling fans talking.
Fuck yeah Sami Zayn.
I wish these articles had time stamps on them so I could confirm if Reddit was doing your job for you.
Who gives a shit? Reddit is called the front page of the internet for a reason
Might be a bit difficult when Vince teams him with The Authors of Pain as The Muslim Brotherhood or some shit
Similar scenario to when we (the IWC) were worried about Vince teaming up all the Japanese talent just for the hell of it… it would end up being too awesome to complain about.
Mustafa Ali with the CW belt, Sami challenging for top singles belts, the AoP being dominant-as-all-fuck tag champs. I want it now.
I wonder, has he ever tried not being Muslim?
This mooslam sneaked into are country from Mexico under a fake identity. And y’all say we don’t need no wall. Wake up libtards