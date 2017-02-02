Every WWE fan is holding their breath right now, because Seth Rollins has been injured, and it could be serious enough to cause him to miss his second straight WrestleMania. Everything had been building up for over a year to finally have him and Triple H face off at the biggest show of the year, but now those plans may have to be scuttled.
During the latest Bischoff On Wrestling podcast, former WCW bigwig Eric Bischoff expressed his sympathy for Rollins, but pointed out that if the Architect of the Shield is out for any significant amount of time — and god forbid, if he has to miss WrestleMania again — this tragic injury would end up creating a rare opportunity for both talent and creative to step up in a big, bad way.
“I feel bad for Seth. I can only imagine, especially in today’s environment, getting that opportunity to step on that main stage. At the biggest show on Earth in this industry and probably others. To lose that opportunity so close to the date has to be emotionally devastating. I never met Seth Rollins but I feel for him. I hope he does the work, keeps his chin up and comes back and proves that third time is a charm.
“I think the opportunity that it creates as much for other performers in the WWE that are going to have to step in to that slot is the opportunity for the writers to really get their heads together and put as much pressure on themselves as some of talent feels some times to come up with a story and an angle that allows that transition to be as seamless as possible. If I was a fly and could pick my wall that would be the wall I would want to be on. The one where I could watch the writers work their way around that. That’s when injuries bring out the best or the worst on the creative team.”
If Rollins does indeed miss out on WrestleMania, that would truly be awful. But Bischoff does have a salient point, although it may not be the one we want to hear right now: WWE often does very well when its back is up against the wall and they have to come up with something special on short notice. Triple H is reportedly dead-set on having a match at Mania, and it will be interesting to see who they position against him if Rollins is out of the picture.
Meanwhile, if WWE fans were sympathetic to Rollins’ return from injury the first time, that might be nothing compared to the next time he comes back … and hopefully the next time, he won’t be inexplicably positioned as a heel.
On-the-fly booking: Triple H dresses down Samoa Joe for injuring Seth – says he just wanted Joe to put the fear of God into him, not hurt him. Joe takes offense, fully accepts the Destroyer mantle, tears Raw apart until Triple H has no choice but to take him on at Wrestlemania.
As much as I hate to see a wrestler go down with an injury, and especially after watching a very emotional Seth on WWE 24 last year, I have somewhat soured on the idea of Rollins vs. Seth. I would much prefer Joe vs. Triple H now, to legitimize Joe on the main roster.
Since I posted the following in another thread, which wasn’t really “star making/Joe” related, I’ll just dump it into here.
One problem seems to be how do you get to HHH vs. Joe after what happened on Monday night. That shouldn’t be too much of a problem. They have Triple H thank Samoa Joe for getting rid of his problem, but Triple H boasting as if he did it himself, and making Joe an afterthought. Throw in a “thanks kid”, have Triple H tell Joe that he’ll be an even bigger star no in NXT and will be able to bring the brand to new heights. Joe then responds…
“I didn’t injure Rollins for you, Hunter, I did it for me, because he isn’t the problem you should be worried about. I’ve wanted to beat your ass ever since I signed with this company and you had the audacity to not feature me on the main roster from day one! That was your first mistake, Hunter. Instead, you decided to allow me to languish in your little pet project, NXT. I figured I’d take the bullet and prove to you how wrong you were, so what did I do? I destroyed everyone single person Regal decided to put in front of me. Then what happens? I’m not featured on the latest NXT: Takeover San An, and I’m pissed! But before I let my anger get the better of me, I get a call from you. I see your name on my phone, and I think…this is my time. I think to myself, maybe I’ll get a chance to enter the Rumble and prove to you why I should have debuted on the main roster from day one. But no, that’s not what the call was about, was it? You wanted me to come to RAW so that you could use me to decimate Rollins, because you’re not man enough to do it yourself. You wanted to use me to give your little pet project a boost and here you were again, using me…So here I stand, on Raw, solely to help YOU? As YOUR destroyer? Is that what YOU think? Well, I don’t think so. You see, the second mistake you made was asking for my help, because I saw my opportunity. In one single night, I got what I wanted. I am here now, on Raw, and by taking out Seth Rollins, I have also opened up a clear path for your new, TRUE ass whooping at Wrestlemania, courtesy of THE Destroyer, Samoa Joe. You have no idea what you have just done, no idea at all….”
Something like that? It wouldn’t be too hard to turn the angle around and focus it on Joe.
I like it – the “why haven’t I been here since Day 1?” angle is sweet.
@KevCon – get yourself to WWE Human Resources to talk about your 401k. Give Road Dogg everyone’s best in his future endeavors on your way.
Well it actually makes me a little sick to even have this thought but he’s right, WWE seems to be at their best when they have to scramble.
Having Triple H be the face against Samoa Joe might actually work better than a program with Rollins in that sense because he is already a face in Orlando. Add that to Joe’s NXT storylines involving challenging authority and it’s a pretty good plan B.
That said, I am someone who came back from a bad knee injury and subsequently blew out the other knee in a completely different way. It cost me any chance of college scholarships in 2 sports and effectively ended my career in both. It isn’t 100% the same because it’s Rollins’ livelihood, but I know how I felt the moment it happened, and it breaks my heart every time I think about what he must be going through…heal quickly, man.
Nakamura didn’t appear on this week’s tapings 🤔🤔🤔🤔
When Finn and now Rollins went down, one of my initial thoughts was, “Oh great, there goes another NXT call up to fill that RAW gap that shoulda gone to Smackdown.”
It’s assholeish and not even entirely accurate, but Smackdown has next dibs and we better get Nakamura!!
Byran?
DB does need someone to champion him! Act as a fill in against those Smacktalkers Miz and Corbin.
Sadly, we’ll get Shane filling that role before we get a Perfect 10.
I’d be fine with Nak getting called up to Raw to feud with Triple H and murk him at Wrestlemania so long as he went to Smackdown right after. There’s the draft to consider, after all.
Ambrose comes to Seth’s defense against HHH, and they do the Ambrose HHH thing they kinda did last year.
I would be into that, but circumstances – IC title, Ambrose being on the Smackdown brand – make it look like a long shot.