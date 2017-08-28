WWE Just Signed Two Groundbreaking Female Athletes

WWE has announced the official signing of two new female athletes, Kacy Catanzaro and Shadia Bseiso. Though both women come from drastically different backgrounds, they’ve stood out in their fields for their commitment to balancing the scales of gender equality in sports.

You may remember Catanzaro from her incredible performance on American Ninja Warrior when she became the first woman to qualify for the intimidating obstacle behemoth that is Mt. Midoriyama. During her Performance Center tryout back in January, the former Division I gymnast reflected on what that meant to both her, as well as the female competitors who followed her lead: