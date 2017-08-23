Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: SummerSlam happened, and we’ve got new Smackdown Women’s and Tag Team Champions. Jinder Mahal is still WWE Champion, though, because even the King of Strong Style can’t defeat the mighty finisher known as “two guys helping me.”
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for August 22, 2017.
SmackDown now definitely dwarfs Raw in one aspect: Entrances!
Adding Glorious Domination to They Don’t Want None, Jinder’s intro, Nakamura’s everything, Sami’s dancing, The New Day’s parade, Aiden’s singing, Naomi’s glow is an embarrassment of riches. Raw pretty much has yelling Burn It Down and Braaaaaaaaaaaaun as their fun entrances.
I can’t wait for Bobby Roo to make the fans hate him.
I feel like the ice is starting to crack more and more between Owens and Sami. That eventual reunion–and inevitable betrayal–is going to be great.
Zack Ryder as Chilly Willy is great. He also is pretty much ECW Chilly Willy in Long Island, sucking up to the hometown for cheap heat.
Yay! Shelton is back. Though it looks like they’re giving Chad Gable Sami Zayn’s overly sincere and excited gimmick.
“I’m guessing Charlie Haas really enjoyed watching this on the tube TV in the break room at the closed down Circuit City where he works.”
This is amazing. Now I’m picturing Charlie Haas reliving the Garfield comic arc of realizing he is alone in Circuit City, every day.
I feel like every time Natalya is concrete proof that Jim Neidhart was the bass player of the Hart foundation, yea he was technically necessary but people very rarely give a crap about the bass player. Even his daughter seems to have forgotten about him.
Insert “on screen, is” between Natalya is and concrete. The word disappeared for some reason.
For anybody in need of more Breezango this week, their interviews on Upupdowndown in the last few days have been awesome. It’s especially nice to see that Tyler doesn’t need to follow a script to have great comedic timing on the mic. Do yourself a favor and check it out.
Also: the Nak gif killed me.
Seriously, Daniel Bryan lobbed one in there for a “Ready, Willing, and Gable”, and we got a total whiff.