WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: SummerSlam happened, and we’ve got new Smackdown Women’s and Tag Team Champions. Jinder Mahal is still WWE Champion, though, because even the King of Strong Style can’t defeat the mighty finisher known as “two guys helping me.”

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for August 22, 2017.