WWE Smackdown Live Results 4/4/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for April 4, 2017. The first post-WrestleMania Smackdown included multiple call-ups from NXT and multiple title defenses.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

– The show opened with new WWE World Champion Randy Orton reminding the WWE Universe of his “beat them/join them/screw them” master plan. Former champion Bray Wyatt appeared on-screen and invoked his rematch clause, challenging Orton to a House Of Horrors match, the rules of which were not explained. Orton accepted, which made Wyatt teleport to the ring. The two brawled, leading to the reappearance of Erick Rowan on Wyatt’s side, which then led to former Wyatt family member Luke Harper running out to even the odds which then led to a tag team match booked for the main event, playa.

1. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Naomi (c) defeated Alexa Bliss. Bliss submitted to Naomi’s Slay-o-mission headscissors crucifix choke, similar to the ending of the Smackdown Women’s Championship WrestleMania match.

2. Tye Dillinger defeated Curt Hawkins. Dillinger made his Smackdown Live debut by answering Hawkins’ open challenge, pinning him following a Tye Breaker.

– Mojo Rawley was interviewed backstage about winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He didn’t say the word “hype” once.

– The Miz and Maryse came out dressed up as John Cena and Nikki Bella, mocking Cena’s marriage proposal at WrestleMania 33. However, instead of drawing out the real Cena and Bella for a confrontation, a debuting Shinsuke Nakamura appeared, who was accompanied to the ring by a live violinist. Nothing else happened.

3. Baron Corbin defeated Dean Ambrose. This match was a street fight, with both combatants battling all over the arena, using steel chairs, tables and even a leather strap. Corbin scored the victory after chucking a chair at Ambrose’s head, then catching him in the End Of Days.

– Shane McMahon came out to address the WWE Universe regarding the upcoming Superstar Shake-Up, saying every member of the Raw roster would be lucky to come to Smackdown. He was interrupted by AJ Styles, who said he has no interest in leaving Smackdown Live. He then offered to shake Shane’s hand, which McMahon accepted. Styles then feigned throwing a punch at Shane before leaving the ring.

4.Randy Orton & Luke Harper defeated Bray Wyatt & Erick Rowan. Orton pinned Rowan following an RKO, after Wyatt teleported himself out of the ring.