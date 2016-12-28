WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 12/27/16

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for December 27, 2016:
The final SmackDown LIVE of 2016 is going to be one for the record books, as Team Blue closes out the year with SmackDown LIVE’s Wild Card Finals special event, a star-studded lineup full of championship matches and the return of John Cena! – via WWE.com
Our five-point preview:
1. AJ Styles will defend his championship against Dolph Ziggler — a guy who can’t win any other belts so sure why not have a chance at this one — and Baron Corbin — a guy who got mad people thought he was a werewolf even though he wore a wolf and called himself a wolf and whose entrance involved spooky moonlight ambience. Will AJ Styles be able to to walk away victorious? And if he loses, who gets to run the camp?
2. Zack Ryder has left Mojo Rawley adrift in a sea of neon Fanta and loneliness, leaving the Wyatt family to defend their tag belts in a four-corner elimination tag match against the Usos, American Alpha, and Slater & Rhyno. Will Smackdown’s Wild Card Finals special event see the Wyatt Family retain, or will those precious suplex babies finally get tag gold? Or those other less precious tag teams, whatever.
3. Alexa Bliss is blissed off that she might get her lass kicked and lose the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch. I mean, she just got her own t-shirt, she can’t give up the belt that easily, right?
4. John Cena is making his return to Smackdown after a busy holiday season of hosting SNL and not putting a baby inside Nikki Bella. What does the champ who may or may not have previously run the camp have in store for the members of Team Blue? And is this just an excuse to get Leslie Jones on Smackdown? And if not, why the hell not?
5. Dean Ambrose isn’t mentioned, but he’ll probably be there trying to sell gasoline to the Smackdown locker room or something. Spoiler: AJ Styles don’t want none. Wild card, bitches!
Also happening tonight is that show with all the flips and also Rich Swann, 205 Live:
On Raw, Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann accepted Neville’s challenge for a match, and now, The Man That Gravity Forgot has an opportunity to make a huge leap toward officially crowning himself The King of the Cruiserweights. Also, the latest chapter in Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari’s heated rivalry takes shape in a Gentlemen’s Duel. – via WWE.com
Feel free to use this as your one-stop party shop for Tuesday night wrestling shenanigans, then check back tomorrow for the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live.
What if, somehow, 2016 was a terrible year for everything but wrestling because John Cena has been off?
lets do this for another half hour
Take it home Dean
God, I love that Dean is embarrassing Renee worse than Miz did.
Dont you cross eye me
is the network crapping out for anyone else
“Sit down and tuck your shirt in Dean!”
“uggggghh jesus fine renee *grumbles*”
“what was that?”
“nuthin”
JBL: “So… you guys are f*cking huh?”
I saw something purple fly, and I swear I thought La Luchadora was Dean Ambrose
they’re not gonna bang on the table in front of bradshaw are they
Already fantasizing about the Revival showing up on SD.
SAY YEAHHH
“YOUR ONE YEAR OLD NEEDS TO PAY FOR HER OWN SHIT”
“YOUR CATCHPHRASE IS STUPID”
“EVERYTHING RANOLLO SAYS IS POINTLESS”
Drunk JBL is amazing
JBL bringing up The Long Riders!
what does this mean for the wyatts though
I want a girl who looks at me the way Chad Gable looks at Jason Jordan. That’s a look of pure love.
I love how in kayfabe Cena can be on friendly terms with guys who have legit tried to kill him (JBL, Edge, Orton, etc.) Well except for Jesus the bodyguard.
+1
Oh AJ. You are so phenomenal.
Stop Cenaing dammit
AJ is the goddamn best.
It’s like he’s Hollywood John Cena, but somehow still face
“Hey John, remeber when I tried to kill you in a street fight?”
“‘Member when I wrote JBL is Poopy on your limo?”
Might be in the minority, but I LOVED that version of JBL
same here. longest reigning champion in SD history JBL was legit
Remember when you quit when I just threatened to hit you with an exhaust pipe?
“Remember when I have you the 1x in 16x.”
*gave
Talking Smack about Michael Cole. Good start, good start.
I want AJ to say that Cena hasn’t been around for months and needs to go to the back of the line. Maybe he could get Shane or Daniel to find Cena a spot on the Rumble Kick Off show.
I support Neville as a King Joffrey who is actually a physical threat.
he’s clearly evil Jon Snow. Or maybe Ramsey.
Stannis? A rightful claim to the throne and he is going to be a dick about going about getting it.
You know what…let’s go with Stannis.
God have mercy on the soul of the GM who introduces next King of the Ring tournament and doesn’t include Neville in it.
He should have beat Barrett last year.
JBL & Cole Show stand up!
The Red Arrow is still ridiculously overpowered. I love that it’s still protected.
And now, Talking Smack, in which I expect the Miz to shoot Ambrose in the back.
mostly serious when saying this should be his(Neville) new theme:
[www.youtube.com]
King Of Short Style
Swoggle is King of Small Style: [www.prowrestlingtees.com]
And a Red Arrow to finish the show.
I don’t remember a superplex every beating someone.
Cowboy Bob “Ace” Orton, Jr. and Barry Windham both cried a little bit.
Wait, that move that everyone no-sells when Rollins hits ko’d the champ?
The crowd got pretty involved by the end. Neville and Swann are both volcanic right now.
Oh he ded
Sweet Cruiserweight Jesus
[x] Phoenix Splash
They really should film this before Smackdown because this should have more crowd energy than a yearly projections meeting at a DVD manufacturer
“I barely remember RAW last night…”
Corey Graves, COMMENTATOR FROM RAW, summing up RAW.
+1
CTE is a helluva drug
I’d prefer the Coolio Driver
That was poor face placement on that pin Rich
[ ] Phoenix Splash
You know what, RAW…..Maybe take next the next show off. Let SmackDown & 205 Live go next Monday.
No, no. Less is more is the lesson here
@The Real Birdman You are correct. Just getting greedy and letting the evening take me away
i mean…you’re kinda proving him right crowd
That just reminded me, where the hell is Tozawa?
I’ve wondered that myself. I hope they didn’t just think, well we got Tajiri, one Japanese dude is enough.
Tomorrow on nxt?
So like, top 5 entertainment people in the WWE right now has to be something like:
Styles
Miz
Neville
Strowman
Jericho/Charlotte/Zayn
*Kevin Owens passive aggressively calls you out on twitter*
Kevin Owens has regressed super super hard since getting the title.
i dunno i still enjoy him every week but i kinda get that too. you can only see reigns spear him so many times before you get sick of it(once is all it takes to get sick of it)
You mean like Sami Zayn?
Didn’t stop AJ
@The Real Birdman [www.youtube.com]
@AddMayne Why they put these as online exclusives I’ll never know. I’m now back in on that feud. Thank you
No problem man. Seriously air this on RAW. (The swollen brow really adds to it)
Try catching him Swann, Jesus
Neville DARK is so so awesome.
I love how Graves cannot let that Tag Title loss go.
It’s almost like he’s a real human being!!!
WE’RE GONNA MAKE CRUISERS GREAT AGAIN…BY FUCKING THEM THE FUCK UP
20 minutes for this Main Event?
I know. I saw the clock and got all giddy
THE KING OF ALL SAIY-er…CRUISERWEIGHTS IS BACK AGAIN