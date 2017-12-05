Some Humble Suggestions For Future TV Shows From WWE Studios

Have you heard? WWE Studios will expand into more television and digital content, which means all of you Rybacks out there looking to fill up on more wrestling-related shows have reason to celebrate. If you can’t get enough of The Marine or Total Bellas, then guess what, you’re gonna get a lot more where that came from.

The biggest bossman (Vince McMahon) put it this way:

“Given the size of our fan base and their appetite for WWE programming well beyond our core in-ring shows Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE, this is the ideal time to further establish the WWE brand with new genres across platforms. WWE Studios is open for business with this new TV and digital initiative.”

The possibilities are endless, ya know? So we took to Twitter and asked the Internet Wrestling Community to pitch their ideas for WWE Studios productions they’d like to see.