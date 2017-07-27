There Will Reportedly Be Another WWE Superstar Shake-Up After SummerSlam

#WWE NXT #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
07.27.17 11 Comments

Not too long after WrestleMania, WWE had a Superstar Shake-Up, which happened in lieu of the traditional brand draft. The rules were made up and the points didn’t matter, and it wasn’t really clear what the canon, in-universe rules for the thing were. It led to some NXT call-ups, some people switching brands, and weirdness like John Cena being a “free agent” when he returned a few weeks ago (although he’s only appeared on Smackdown Live so far).

There’s long been some assumption that there will be more NXT call-ups following SummerSlam, with the most likely suspect being NXT Women’s Champion Asuka (who might just emerge from SummerSlam weekend still undefeated). As it turns out, we might just get another full-blown Superstar Shake-Up after SummerSlam instead. IT CAN HAPPEN AT ANY TIME, APPARENTLY.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE NXT#WWE
TAGSWWEWWE NXT

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 day ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 2 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 3 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP