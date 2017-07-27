Not too long after WrestleMania, WWE had a Superstar Shake-Up, which happened in lieu of the traditional brand draft. The rules were made up and the points didn’t matter, and it wasn’t really clear what the canon, in-universe rules for the thing were. It led to some NXT call-ups, some people switching brands, and weirdness like John Cena being a “free agent” when he returned a few weeks ago (although he’s only appeared on Smackdown Live so far).
There’s long been some assumption that there will be more NXT call-ups following SummerSlam, with the most likely suspect being NXT Women’s Champion Asuka (who might just emerge from SummerSlam weekend still undefeated). As it turns out, we might just get another full-blown Superstar Shake-Up after SummerSlam instead. IT CAN HAPPEN AT ANY TIME, APPARENTLY.
Asuka seems like a Lock. Asuka Lock…hehehehehehehe
Asuka-sama called up undefeated…makes sense. And there’s precedent, Owens came up while still NXT champ.
Crews and Kalisto seem like people who would really benefit from being back in NXT. Apollo especially- that’s a dude who was never given a chance to work matches long enough to show what he could do. Once match vs. Finn and that was it (and it was GOOD). He’s a guy I could see having an NXT title run. It’s also a great opportunity to do some character work with him (which he needs) in terms of dealing with the perceived insult (lol it’s a promotion really but…) of being sent down. (you could do some of the same stuff with Emma as well).
I have a real hard time seeing Roode work too well on the Main Roster. His gimmick right now is so “big fish, small pond” and that doesn’t work in a big pond where he’ll be a small fishy. Take that away and what’s left?
Asuka, Drew and Jose seem like the most obvious promotions. Drew and Asuka are obvious. Jose has the size, and mostly just needs to be there to open house shows (he’s the best house show opening act ever). I don’t know that he’s a guy who (at least with this gimmick) is ever going to be a main event guy- but you’d be wise to let it run its course on the main roster.
People like Young and Hawkins don’t fit in NXT. They serve a purpose as main roster jobbers, but that’s because they’re jobbers. NXT doesn’t need low-talent jobbers that likely cost more than the indie talent they use for those roles.
I think Ty and English are much more talented- but I would guess that the idea that they’re not going to be pushed is more about fans being typically impatient than anything else. They’re getting plenty of TV time all things considered.
What I’d really like too see is some of the 205 Live guys (Tozawa) in NXT. Shit, just fully punt on that show, give NXT a second hour a week so Trips has more time for all his new toys.
Eh. Moving Asuka up undefeated makes me uncomfortable. She’s got to lose eventually, and I don’t want some RAW booking to be the cause of it. Let her lose in a big match to Io Shirai, and then come up post-Rumble.
And anyway, if there have to be Shake-ups then you need three shows, I think. Raw, SDL, and NXT shifting people around is a good idea. Move some people down to NXT–though hopefully *not* NXT call-ups–then let a few people come up to refill the ranks. Bobby Roode, the Iconic Duo, Kassius Ohno, and Hideo Itami could all stand to be called up. Maybe grab Strong too–people who are older and deserve a shot on the main roster before it’s too late.
The only shakeup of the current rosters they should do is move Ambrose and Miz apart. Come to think of it, move Ambrose to NXT where he can reinvent his offense so it doesn’t look like it has the impact of a figure skating routine. Plus Nigel can teach him how to properly do the Jawbreaker lariat.
If it goes nowhere as it has for quite some time, I wouldn’t be surprised if Enzo is sent back to NXT. He may be Luke Skytalker but he fights like CheWahWah
I cannot see the point of moving Ohno or Strong up to the main roster. Just more bodies up on the main roster for what, pull apart brawls on Raw?
Does ANYONE like Cassius Ohno? Anyone? I don’t get him at all. Nothing about his personality, look, or work for together, and I’ve not been impressed with anything I’ve seen from him.
I wasn’t big on his second NXT run going in, but then he broke Samson’s guitar like a jerk, and I fully turned on him.
I love Chris Hero. But Kassius Ohno is his watered down, non-Union replacement who isn’t allowed to work the style that he honed over the past two years.
Itami vs Nak please
With the exception of Aleister Black and Asuka, no one in NXT feels quite ready for a call-up (and some, quite frankly, are never going to get past NXT). The top names are either still honing their craft (Authors of Pain, Sanity, Ember) or have ceilings that will never carry them higher (Ohno, Roddy).
Keep NXT as it is, send Ziggler, Ryder and Crews back down as a stable of resentful veterans and save Bobby Roo’s call-up for a GLORIOUS surprise Royal Rumble entry.