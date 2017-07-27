Not too long after WrestleMania, WWE had a Superstar Shake-Up, which happened in lieu of the traditional brand draft. The rules were made up and the points didn’t matter, and it wasn’t really clear what the canon, in-universe rules for the thing were. It led to some NXT call-ups, some people switching brands, and weirdness like John Cena being a “free agent” when he returned a few weeks ago (although he’s only appeared on Smackdown Live so far).

There’s long been some assumption that there will be more NXT call-ups following SummerSlam, with the most likely suspect being NXT Women’s Champion Asuka (who might just emerge from SummerSlam weekend still undefeated). As it turns out, we might just get another full-blown Superstar Shake-Up after SummerSlam instead. IT CAN HAPPEN AT ANY TIME, APPARENTLY.