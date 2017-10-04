Ranking WWE’s New Line Of Superstar Underwear

WWE.com

If you’re like me, you give that familiar head nod to the person walking towards you wearing a wrestling shirt. Maybe you “too sweet” ’em regardless of who they’re reppin’, or perhaps you call out the appropriate catch phrase. It’s a sign of appreciation, of admiration, of acknowledging that you come from the same family. Respect.

Also, if you’re like me, you’re already deciding which of WWE’s new line of Superstar underwear you’re gonna throw on your bottom. It’s just like wearing the respective Superstar’s shirt, except nobody knows who you have bear-hugging your nether regions.

So while you won’t be able to give public props to the stranger sporting WWE brand private-area clothing, you could still give that head nod to anyone who you believe is sporting them. Or you can just ask them. (Don’t do that).

Here’s how WWE describes the new line (notice the 12% below, bb):

Our WWE Collection’s boxer briefs are made of an ultra-comfortable 88% polyester / 12% Spandex blend with a Jacquard waistband. Designed with five-inch inseam, tagless and features Contenders’ exclusive RIDE CONTROL – no ride-ups, total comfort, every time.

Now let’s rank these suckers in order of most absurd, yeah? Until Breezango officially chimes in, this list will have to do.