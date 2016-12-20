The Miz Is Still Handing Out Participation Awards, And It’s Still Awesome

#WWE
12.20.16 2 days ago 4 Comments

#AnotherDayAnotherNotch #Day34MizICTitleReunionTour #MizParticipationAward #ThatIsAll

A video posted by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on

If you’ve watched any amount of WWE this year, you probably know that The Miz is one of the absolute best things about pro wrestling in the year 2016 (and soon to be in the year 2017). He’s been the most consistent in-ring performer this side of AJ Styles, he cut the undisputed promo of the year, and two weeks ago, he debuted the Miz Participation Award on Smackdown Live.

The first recipient of the prestigious award for trying was Dean Ambrose, who definitely did try. But thanks to the Miz’s Instagram account, which is secretly an amazing repository for in-canon Miz shenanigans, we now know that he’s continuing to hand out other participation awards for other life failures to anyone that happens to hove into his field of vision. Poor ref. You tried.

The other part of this video that is wonderful is another little something you may have missed: The Miz is adding “notches of greatness” to his carry-around Intercontinental Championship (I haven’t noticed them on the “television belt”) for every day of his current IC title reign.

These are functioning like pride stickers for college football players, which you probably know about if you’ve seen any late-season Ohio State game or have ever played EA’s NCAA Football video games (RIP). But Miz is using them like merit badges as little rewards for the most minor of accomplishments. It’s all great. All of it. Give this guy the world title already. Or the Universal title. Something. Anything other than another feud with Dolph Ziggler, the human version of a participation award.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSParticipation TrophiesTHE MIZWWEYOU TRIED

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP