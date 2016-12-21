The New Day Will Make A Christmas Appearance On ‘Let’s Make A Deal’

#WWE
12.21.16 1 day ago 4 Comments

Okay, the bad news (depending on your opinion) is that The New Day are no longer Raw Tag Team Champions. The good news (regardless of your opinion) is that means Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods now have a lot more time to write books, and guest star on game shows hosted by Wayne Brady. Everybody wins!

Yes, Wayne Brady’s Let’s Make A Deal is still on, airing every weekday on CBS, generally before or after The Price Is Right, depending on where you live. Odds are good that if you stayed home sick from work or school in the past couple of years, you’ve seen it. Well, on Friday, during a special holiday week of Let’s Make A Deal, the New Day will stop by to help people choose between doors and boxes and taking the money, or ending up with a big ol’ tub of booty. WWE.com brings us this all-important news.

“Let’s Make a Deal” celebrates the holidays with the power of positivity! Tune in to the hit game show on Dec. 23 when Big E, Kofi Kington and Xavier Woods put their hands together and help families win more than $110,000 in cash and prizes.

The longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history join forces with host and former Raw guest star Wayne Brady to play Smash for Cash and a Christmas sound effects game.

Don’t miss The New Day on “Let’s Make a Deal” on Dec. 23!

“Let’s Make a Deal” airs weekdays on CBS (check your local listings).

Look, why wouldn’t you tune in to see if The New Day can make Wayne Brady and/or unsuspecting families dressed as reindeer uncomfortable with their gyrations? If anything qualifies as “must-see TV,” it’s that.

Subscribe to UPROXX

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSLets Make A DealTHE NEW DAYWAYNE BRADYWWE

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP