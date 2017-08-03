WWE Is Reportedly Weighing A Lot Of Different Options For How To Use Enzo Amore

08.03.17

The future of Enzo Amore is an interesting topic of conversation among the WWE Universe these days. A few weeks ago we covered the story about how Enzo was kicked off a bus that the Raw tour was on a few months ago. The name “Enzo Annoying” that he’s been called on television at times is fitting, apparently.

The original source of that “kicked off the buss” story was the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and it actually made it to WWE Network as the trio of John Bradshaw Layfield, Corey Graves and Peter Rosenberg talked about the incident on Bring it to the Table (without mentioning the Observer, of course). JBL noted he had kicked people off bosses before and how they had “wrestler’s court” in his era as well. JBL pointed out that when the locker room turns on somebody, it’s tough for a guy to make it although he credited Miz for surviving after people didn’t like him. Graves was harsh when speaking about Enzo, saying he didn’t really like the guy because he’s loud and abrasive. Graves credited Enzo for being popular with the crowd and selling a lot of merchandise, so he wasn’t entirely negative on the Certified G.

In this week’s Observer, Dave Meltzer wrote that there have been internal talks within WWE about what they want to do with Enzo now that he has split from Big Cass and trounced repeatedly by his former partner. Meltzer noted that Vince McMahon views Enzo as a guy the heels can beat up and get heat off of, because the fans love Enzo.

