WWE finally confirmed the long-running rumors Saturday, announcing a 32-participant Women’s Tournament for this summer on WWE Network. The announcement came during the “WWE Reimagined” presentation at Wrestlemania week and puts the official mark on the many hints we’ve had since last year.

Divas Revolution. Women's Evolution. And this summer, 32 women from 17 countries compete in a tournament of their own ONLY on @WWENetwork. — Triple H (@TripleH) April 1, 2017

Triple H shared the news on Twitter, calling it the latest in the Divas Revolution, and included that 17 countries will participate in the tournament, with a few exciting names already rumored to be making a splash. The tournament follows WWE’s successful attempts with the Cruiserweight Classic, U.K. Championship Tournament, and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, all giving new talents a chance at some WWE spotlight.